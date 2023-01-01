WebCatalogWebCatalog
VOA provides Tigrinya news and other information to its viewers. The Tigrinya language is the national language of the State of Eritrea, and is also spoken in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia, one of the states of Ethiopia. The Tigrinya language is believed to be one of the oldest languages ​​in Ethiopia. VOA Tigrigna provides news and information in Tigrigna. Tigrigna is a national language of Eritrea and is spoken in Tigrai, one of 11 regions in Ethiopia. Tigrigna is believed to be the oldest Ethiopian language.

Website: tigrigna.voanews.com

