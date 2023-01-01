VOA Ndebele

What Studio 7 Ndebele has to offer: Voice of America's Studio 7 Ndebele broadcasts in Ndebele language from Washington DC in America, presenting news related to the happenings in Zimbabwe, honest and recent. Studio 7 Ndebele started broadcasting in the year 2003, and the voice was heard in Zimbabwe and neighboring countries. Our program goes on air every day on set. Voice of America-VOA: The Voice of America radio station, which started airing in 1942, is a radio station that broadcasts in many different ways these days, including radio, television and broadcasting, around the world and is funded by the United States government under the Board of Broadcasting Board of Governors. VOA broadcasts about 1,500 hours, broadcasting news, information about the lives of people around the world, teaching, cultural programs, every week, every day to listeners around the world, about one hundred and twenty five - 125 million.

Website: voandebele.com

