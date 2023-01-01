VOA Kurdi
dengeamerika.com
The Kurdish section of Voice of America prepares reports and world news. Through agreements with major international agencies such as Reuters, Associated Press and France Press, it monitors and delivers the latest news from around the world to its readers and followers. The Kurdish section sheds light on world events and interprets them through communication with experts and activists and politicians and commentators.
