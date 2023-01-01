VOA Amharic provides news and information to Ethiopia. Amharic is the official language of Ethiopia, which has an estimated population of 85 million. According to recent surveys, VOA Amharic attracts about one-fifth of the adult population. This is one of the largest audiences proportionally of any service at VOA. VOA Amharic, in addition to 30 minutes of the day's news, highlights and other timely reporting, broadcasts another half-hour of weekly programs.

Website: amharic.voanews.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to VOA አማርኛ. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.