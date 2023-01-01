VMEdu
VMEdu is a leader in the professional training and certification industry and has facilitated the training of 500,000+ students from 3500+ corporations across 150+ countries with a success rate of 98.7% through its global network of 1100+ training providers. With VMEdu's platform courses, training providers can conduct high-quality training using VMEdu's online and classroom course materials and enroll students in VMEdu scheduled classes seamlessly. Students and employees can also participate in online courses, video lectures, podcasts, simulated practice tests, and much more, all from a single portal. VMEdu eliminates all worries regarding course material development, video course creation, and the development of podcasts, simulated practice tests, and more. In addition to professional training organizations, VMEdu also helps corporations meet their various training needs through its platform offerings. VMEdu serves as a marketplace by bringing together content experts from around the world and uses its state-of-the-art content creation expertise to create the best-quality online and classroom courses. This quality is provided to students worldwide through its global network of 1100+ training partners. Every VMEdu course comes with an assurance of consistent, high-quality content presented in multiple formats–such as videos, podcasts, simulated tests, and mobile apps that ensure a well-rounded and practical learning experience for students.
Website: vmedu.com
