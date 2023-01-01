WebCatalogWebCatalog
VK (short for its original name VKontakte; Russian: ВКонта́кте, meaning InContact) is a Russian online social media and social networking service based in Saint Petersburg. VK is available in multiple languages but it is predominantly used by Russian-speakers. VK allows users to message each other publicly or privately; create groups, public pages, and events; share and tag images, audio, and video; and play browser-based games.As of August 2018, VK had at least 500 million accounts. VK is ranked 19th (as of August 2019) in Alexa's global Top 500 sites. It is the most popular website in Russia.According to SimilarWeb, VK is the 14th most visited website in the world.

