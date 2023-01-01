WebCatalogWebCatalog
Vienna Hypertext

Vienna is a smart-canvas for ideas. It is a place to collect your thoughts and everything that comes with them - photos, videos, code, music, files, and of course, text. You can use it for brainstorming, vibing, or just to take notes.

