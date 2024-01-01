Verta

Verta

Website: verta.ai

Verta is a Palo Alto-based startup building software infrastructure to help enterprise data science and machine learning (ML) teams rapidly develop and deploy ML models. The Verta platform builds upon pioneering research at MIT CSAIL on ModelDB, the first open-source model management system, currently used at Fortune 500 companies. Verta’s technology extends ModelDB to support the entire modeling lifecycle including model training, deployment, and governance.
Categories:
Software Development
MLOps Platforms

