Venturz is an all-in-one startup platform for entrepreneurs to launch, grow and manage their ventures in one place — from creating landing pages and running marketing campaigns to managing customers and raising funds, Venturz allows founders to build their businesses seamlessly under one roof.

Website: venturz.co

