Operationalize emissions management. Easily quantify and report Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions for compliance purposes while setting and tracking corporate-level targets and net-zero initiatives. Validere is a measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) SaaS company that helps energy organizations transform disconnected, incomplete data into clear and immediately actionable pathways to financial and environmental value. Over 50 of North America's leading energy companies rely on Validere's technology and multidisciplinary experts to understand their physical and environmental commodities and navigate an increasingly complex environment with clarity and ease. Validere is on a mission to better human prosperity by making the energy supply chain efficient and sustainable. The company has offices in Houston, Calgary, and Toronto.

