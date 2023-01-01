Use The Keyboard
usethekeyboard.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Use The Keyboard on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: usethekeyboard.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Use The Keyboard. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Nirvana
nirvanahq.com
AlternativeIn
alternativein.com
AlternativeTo
alternativeto.net
cloudLibrary
yourcloudlibrary.com
SharewareOnSale
sharewareonsale.com
Markup Hero
markuphero.com
Tableaunoir
tableaunoir.github.io
knotend
knotend.com
Winstall
winstall.app
AccountEdge
betty.acclivitysoftware.com
Pop
pop.com
GitKraken
app.gitkraken.com