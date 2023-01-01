UnionBank Philippines Business

The Union Bank of the Philippines, Inc., more commonly known as UnionBank, is one of the universal banks in the Philippines and the ninth largest bank in the country by assets. UnionBank is a joint consortium among the Aboitiz Group, Insular Life and Social Security System.

Website: unionbankph.com

