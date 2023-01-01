CNN Business is a financial news and information website, operated by CNN. The website was originally formed as a joint venture between CNN.com and Time Warner's Fortune and Money magazines. Since the spin-off of Time Warner's publishing assets as Time Inc., the site has since operated as an affiliate of CNN.

Website: cnn.com

