Realtor.com (stylized as realtor.com) is a real estate listings website operated by the News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc. and based in Santa Clara, California. It is the number one real estate and second most visited listings website as of 2021. The site launched as the Realtor Information Network in 1995, serving as a closed network for members of the National Association of Realtors. It relaunched in 1996 as a public website displaying property listings. Since then, Realtor.com claims to be the largest real estate website in the United States, and in 2016 was valued at $2.5 billion by Morgan Stanley.

Website: realtor.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Realtor.com. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.