UMR

UMR

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: member.umr.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for UMR on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

UMR is a third-party administrator (TPA), hired by your employer, to help ensure that your claims are paid correctly so that your health care costs can be kept to a minimum and you can focus on well-being.
Categories:
Health & Fitness
Benefits Consulting Providers

Website: member.umr.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to UMR. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

ADP

ADP

adp.com

Empower

Empower

empower.com

Monark HQ

Monark HQ

monarkhq.com

MMChr

MMChr

mmchr.com

LunaProxy

LunaProxy

lunaproxy.com

GetBenefits

GetBenefits

getbenefits.io

FrankCrum

FrankCrum

frankcrum.com

TraceGenie

TraceGenie

tracegenie.co.za

Bennie

Bennie

bennie.com

BenefitHub

BenefitHub

benefithub.com

Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial

inspirafinancial.com

Lumity Benefits

Lumity Benefits

lumity.com

You Might Also Like

Be Well

Be Well

letsbewell.ca

Greenspace

Greenspace

greenspacehealth.ca

Employer Flexible myHR

Employer Flexible myHR

employerflexible.com

Autonomous

Autonomous

autonomous.ai

Rally

Rally

werally.com

Included Health

Included Health

includedhealth.com

myCigna

myCigna

my.cigna.com

typst

typst

typst.app

Omada Health

Omada Health

omadahealth.com

Sequoia One

Sequoia One

one.sequoia.com

Scaledrone

Scaledrone

scaledrone.com

Buoy

Buoy

buoyhealth.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.