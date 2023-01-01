Udemy, Inc. is an American online learning platform aimed at professional adults and students. It was founded in May 2010 by Eren Bali, Gagan Biyani, and Oktay Caglar. As of Jan 2020, the platform has more than 35 million students and 57,000 instructors teaching courses in over 65 languages. There have been over 400 million course enrollments. Students and instructors come from 180+ countries and 2/3 of the students are located outside of the U.S.Students take courses largely as a means of improving job-related skills. Some courses generate credit toward technical certification. Udemy has made a special effort to attract corporate trainers seeking to create coursework for employees of their company. As of 2020, there are more than 130,000 courses on the website.The headquarters of Udemy is located in San Francisco, CA with offices in Denver, CO; Dublin, IE; Ankara, TR; Sao Paulo, BR; and Gurgaon, IN.

Website: udemy.com

