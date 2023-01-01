Udaan is a B2B trade platform, designed specifically for small & medium businesses in India. It brings traders, wholesalers, retailers and manufacturers in India on to a single platform. With real insights into active trends, and great B2B trade features, Udaan brings to them the power of technology to scale & nurture their business.

Website: udaan.com

