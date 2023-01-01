Uber Technologies, Inc., commonly known as Uber, offers vehicles for hire, food delivery (Uber Eats), package delivery, couriers, freight transportation, and, through a partnership with Lime, electric bicycle and motorized scooter rental. The company is based in San Francisco and has operations in over 900 metropolitan areas worldwide. It is one of the largest providers in the gig economy and is also a pioneer in the development of self-driving cars. Uber is estimated to have over 110 million monthly active users worldwide. In the United States, Uber has a 67% market share for ride-sharing and a 24% market share for food delivery. Uber has been so prominent in the sharing economy that the changes in industries as a result of it have been referred to as uberisation, and many startups have described their products as "Uber for X".Like similar companies, Uber has been criticized for treatment of drivers as independent contractors, disruption of the taxicab business, and an increase of traffic congestion. When it was under the leadership of former CEO Travis Kalanick, the company was criticized for several unethical practices.

Website: uber.com

