Turso
Website: turso.tech
Turso is an Open Source distributed database powered by libSQL, the Open Contribution fork of SQLite. Turso offers a generous 500 databases for free and allowances go up exponentially from there on paid plans starting at $29/mo. That means Turso supports multitenancy / per-user databases out of the box and easy replication at scale anywhere in the world, alongside your Edge compute or even inside your own infrastructure.
