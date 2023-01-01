WebCatalog
Turnitin

Turnitin

turnitin.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Turnitin on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Turnitin solutions promote academic integrity, streamline grading and feedback, deter plagiarism, and improve student outcomes.

Website: turnitin.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Turnitin. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

LiteracyPlanet

LiteracyPlanet

app.literacyplanet.com

MyEducator

MyEducator

app.myeducator.com

Savvas Realize

Savvas Realize

savvasrealize.com

Panorama Education

Panorama Education

secure.panoramaed.com

Phrasly

Phrasly

phrasly.ai

Pear Deck

Pear Deck

app.peardeck.com

Aktiv Learning

Aktiv Learning

aktiv.com

Eli Review

Eli Review

app.elireview.com

Scribbr

Scribbr

order.scribbr.com

Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies

canarytechnologies.com

Bud Systems

Bud Systems

bud.co.uk

Formative

Formative

app.formative.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy