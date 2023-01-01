Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Copyrighted on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Streamline Protection of Your Digital Assets. Copyright your intellectual property in minutes and share your creative works safely without worrying about theft and plagiarism.

Website: copyrighted.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Copyrighted. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.