Aktivate Student Engagement in STEM Aktiv Learning’s next-generation platform increases student engagement and improves student outcomes in STEM courses. Learn more about our family of products that help students visualize, experience, and interact with difficult concepts in new and innovative ways.

Website: aktiv.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Aktiv Learning. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.