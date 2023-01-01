Onesaz
onesaz.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Onesaz app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Onesaz helps schools to conduct exams, assignments and communicate with students using various video conferencing integration such as zoom, Vimeo and many more features that makes student life better and also helps teachers to get in depth analysis about student performance in exams and assignments which can help student to perform better and learn faster
Website: onesaz.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Onesaz. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.