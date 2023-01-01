transloads.co - unified transloading platform includes everything you need to start, manage, and grow your transloading business. Manage yard, warehouse, container depo, or bulk cargo on rail track. transloads.co ™ delivers the only, purpose-built, SaaS Transload Yard Management software for small and medium-sized rail-to-truck reload yards. Our cloud-based transloading software is designed for ease of use and ease of ownership, so the customers can focus on managing their business, rather than servers. The software covers all areas of reload terminal management, including: - account management, - inbound and outbound shipment management, - inventory tracking, - quality controls, - demurrage management, - invoicing and BOL generation, - track management, - custom data fields management, - reporting and analytics, - and much more. transloads.co does not require any proprietary hardware and offers a full-featured manager portal on desktop, as well as, a mobile interface for the field crews. Our yard management system is designed to handle variety of commodities, including dimensional and bulk commodities.

Website: transloads.co

