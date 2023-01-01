WebCatalog
Trakt

Trakt

trakt.tv

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Trakt on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Track. Discover. Share. Track what you watch and when. Discover what's hot and where you can watch it. Share comments, ratings and recommendations.

Website: trakt.tv

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Trakt. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Anime-Planet

Anime-Planet

anime-planet.com

Serializd

Serializd

serializd.com

AniList

AniList

anilist.co

Crazy Egg

Crazy Egg

app.crazyegg.com

OTTplay

OTTplay

ottplay.com

Expert Reviews

Expert Reviews

expertreviews.co.uk

GetApp

GetApp

getapp.com

Mosaic

Mosaic

projects.mosaicapp.com

Upnext

Upnext

app.getupnext.com

Yelp for Business

Yelp for Business

biz.yelp.com

TwitCasting

TwitCasting

twitcasting.tv

Grafolio

Grafolio

grafolio.naver.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy