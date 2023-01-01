tosh
tosh.blob.codes
tosh is a text-based Scratch editor: you type in code in a text-based format which it compiles into Scratch projects, thus defeating the whole point of Scratch. Scratch is a programming language designed for beginners. Scratch's main appeal is that it's block-based: instead of typing in code, you drag blocks around. Since the block shapes are only allowed to fit together in certain ways, syntax errors are impossible. Overall, the block-based interface makes it beginner-friendly.
