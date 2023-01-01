WebCatalog
Tinyman

Tinyman

tinyman.org

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Tinyman on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Tinyman is a decentralized trading protocol on the Algorand blockchain, creating an open and safe marketplace for traders, liquidity providers, and developers.

Website: tinyman.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tinyman. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Uniswap

Uniswap

uniswap.org

Rift Finance

Rift Finance

rift.finance

Compound

Compound

compound.finance

NearBlocks

NearBlocks

nearblocks.io

MixPay

MixPay

mixpay.me

Sologenic DEX

Sologenic DEX

sologenic.org

Zumer

Zumer

zumer.xyz

Bluesky Social

Bluesky Social

bsky.app

DEBT Box

DEBT Box

thedebtbox.com

Ribon

Ribon

ribon.io

CoinTiger

CoinTiger

cointiger.com

Disroot XMPP Chat

Disroot XMPP Chat


    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy