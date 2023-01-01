Tiki Exchange
exchange.tiki.vn
Tiki Exchange is an exchange established by Tiki to help exchange between Astra and Tiki Coin easily. Tiki customers who own Astra will be allowed to exchange their Astra to other Tiki customers at the Tiki App.
