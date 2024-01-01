Tikao is a Marketing Platform for Sustainable Brands, that uses the power of AI models trained on Sustainability Marketing Framework. Currently serving three (3) categories in Sustainable Fashion, Personal Care, and Food, the platform provides (a) Diagnostics (of assets) for Marketing Effectiveness (b) Design of Creative Comms (Google Advertising, Amazon Listing (text, image, videos), Social Advertising, Web Content, Key Visuals, Product Detail Pages); and (c) Compliance (claims-checker) of all existing communication assets against emerging green-washing regulations in EU, USA and Australia. Users can deploy Tikao.ai to scale at enterprise level, by API based integration with existing Marketing Tech Stack.

