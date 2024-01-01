Tigris
Website: tigrisdata.com
Globally Distributed S3-Compatible Object Storage. Tigris is a globally distributed S3-compatible object storage service that provides low latency anywhere in the world, enabling developers to store and access any amount of data for a wide range of use cases.
