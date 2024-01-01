Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Thriftly on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

An easy way to transform Windows apps to cloud-native. Transforming monolithic apps into a services-oriented architecture requires you to build APIs and manage data exchange. In other words, it makes your reengineering efforts incredibly complex. Thriftly simplifies the process by eliminating the need to write extra code for building APIs.

Website: thriftly.io

