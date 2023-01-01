Texties Author
author.texties.app
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Texties Author on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: texties.lol
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Texties Author. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
ArcGIS StoryMaps
storymaps.arcgis.com
Falkon SMS
app.falkonsms.com
Punchbowl
punchbowl.com
Google Groups
groups.google.com
Statflo
app.statflo.com
Kenect
app.kenect.com
VisibleThread Writer
writer.visiblethread.com
Online Giving
onlinegiving.org
Cordless
app.cordless.io
Pastelink.net
pastelink.net
DreamPress
dreampress.ai
Character Count
charactercountonline.com