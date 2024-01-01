Testsigma

Testsigma

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: testsigma.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Testsigma on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Testsigma is a powerful open source test automation platform that works out of the box and enables creating tests for web apps, mobile apps and APIs in just minutes. Testsigma’s complete platform unifies all the capabilities of a traditional, fragmented test stack. -Directly sign-up on the Cloud with no setup, or deploy locally using docker image -Create test scripts in simple English or record user actions, auto-converted to editable steps -Run infra-less tests directly on the cloud on various browsers and devices -Check step-wise results & detailed reports generated right after your execution -AI automatically fixes unstable elements and test steps so you don’t have to maintain them --One-click integrations with Jenkins JIRA, Slack, Trello and several more tools -Extend without limits using addons that support various automation actions & data generators
Categories:
Software Development
Software Testing Tools

Website: testsigma.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Testsigma. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Postman Web

Postman Web

postman.com

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

BrowserStack

BrowserStack

browserstack.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Qase

Qase

qase.io

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs

saucelabs.com

Browserling

Browserling

browserling.com

TestProject

TestProject

testproject.io

GetWhy

GetWhy

getwhy.io

UserZoom

UserZoom

userzoom.com

Rainforest QA

Rainforest QA

rainforestqa.com

You Might Also Like

TestQuality

TestQuality

testquality.com

Testomat.io

Testomat.io

testomat.io

Qase

Qase

qase.io

JSON Editor Online

JSON Editor Online

jsoneditoronline.org

TaskBlast

TaskBlast

taskblast.com

Chanty

Chanty

chanty.com

QualityX

QualityX

qualityx.io

shuttle

shuttle

shuttle.rs

Mortar AI

Mortar AI

mortarai.com

Visual Studio App Center

Visual Studio App Center

appcenter.ms

Everhour

Everhour

everhour.com

StoriesOnBoard

StoriesOnBoard

storiesonboard.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy