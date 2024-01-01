Testsigma is a powerful open source test automation platform that works out of the box and enables creating tests for web apps, mobile apps and APIs in just minutes. Testsigma’s complete platform unifies all the capabilities of a traditional, fragmented test stack. -Directly sign-up on the Cloud with no setup, or deploy locally using docker image -Create test scripts in simple English or record user actions, auto-converted to editable steps -Run infra-less tests directly on the cloud on various browsers and devices -Check step-wise results & detailed reports generated right after your execution -AI automatically fixes unstable elements and test steps so you don’t have to maintain them --One-click integrations with Jenkins JIRA, Slack, Trello and several more tools -Extend without limits using addons that support various automation actions & data generators

Website: testsigma.com

