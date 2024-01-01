TestQuality

TestQuality is a modern test management tool built by dev and QA experts, boosting testing approaches like shift-left, BDD, TDD/ATDD, and continuous testing. It's fast, user-friendly, robust, and seamlessly integrates with Jira, GitHub, Selenium, Jenkins, and more. TestQuality offers: - Web-based test management platform for efficient software testing - Seamless integration with issue and requirements trackers, CI/CD systems, and test automation platforms including GitHub, Jira, Jenkins, and Selenium - Simplified creation of test cases and management of test runs - Streamlined coordination of the complete testing process - Dashboards and activity reports for easy management and tracking of tests, milestones, and projects - Tailored to-do lists, filters, and email notifications for real-time insights and increased productivity
Categories:
Software Development
Software Testing Tools

