Testomat.io is a new-gen Test Management System at first for automated tests. This is a powerful solution to sync your automated and manual tests in one place and effectively collaborate with the team. It makes testing activities completely visible and transparent for all teammates Dev, PM, BA. It focused a lot of shift-left testing approaches with in-depth integration to automated tests and CI\CD. The intuitive user interface makes it easy to create test cases, organize test plans, manage test runs and coordinate agile continuous testing processes. Native out-the-box test automation integration makes it super fast to import your tests into a test management system. Built-in living documentation and collaboration capabilities give transparent visibility to everyone with 1 click. Easily track test status and coverage and make correct directions by looking to advanced analytics reports. Testomat.io supports classic test cases and BDD (Behavior-driven development) / Gherkin scenarios. Quick overview and main features: - Integrations with modern js automated test frameworks - Branching and versioning for test cases like git - Advanced BDD support with steps database and autocompletion - Advanced out-of-the-box CI\CD integrations (GitHub, GitLab, Bamboo, Jenkins) - Real-time reporting and analytics including flaky tests, email and messengers notification - Autogenerated living documentation and collaboration tools - Jira, Confluence native integrations - Importers from other TMS with the ability to convert tests to BDD format and many more ... Create a powerful and collaborative space without any barriers. Get test management with seamless test automation integrations. Start today with testomat.io Test Management System.

