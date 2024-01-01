Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Test Infrastructure & End-to-End Testing Cloud TestGrid offers secure & scalable test infrastructure, hosting real mobile devices and browsers on cloud or on-premise. With TestGrid, users can also perform end-to-end test automation, including AI-powered codeless testing, mobile app, cross-browser, visual UI testing, and more. Test any app/website at scale, ensure a flawless digital experience, every time.

