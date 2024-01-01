TestFit is the real estate feasibility platform that makes it easy to do site planning for developers, architects, and contractors who want to maximize site potential and get the right deals done faster. TestFit takes care of tedious tasks like counting parking stalls, drafting iterations, and calculating yield on cost by generating rapid concept iterations based on your parametric input. Our AI configurators optimize the best design solutions for every site with real-time insights into design, constructability, and cost so you can save time on site planning, reduce risk on acquiring deals and increase potentials for all your sites. Over 650 Deals and 80,000 units are evaluated in TestFit per week.

Website: testfit.io

