Lightweight Analytics That's Not Evil TelemetryDeck is a new service that helps app and web developers improve their product by supplying immediate, accurate analytics data while users use your app. And the best part: It's all anonymized so your users' data stays private!

Website: telemetrydeck.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to TelemetryDeck. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

