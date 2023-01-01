We have been using Teamgo for 15 months now and have found it invaluable in assisting with our visitor management." - S. Morris - Landmark Teamgo will change the way you think about visitor management. Impress guests with an easy to use touch screen visitor sign in solution that looks professional, is easy to setup and a pleasure to use. Teamgo is simple for visitors and employees to use, highly customisable and offers visitor and staff sign-in, badge printing, pre-registrations and check-ins of guests and bookings. Welcome your visitors with the leading sign-in experience trusted by McDonalds, Domain, Rackspace, Target, Officeworks, Domain, Governments, schools, not for profits and thousands of other workplaces to securely and efficiently greet millions of guests every year. - Better security for people and places - Meet compliance requirements - Track people flow in/out of your facilities - Manage emergency situations - Valuable reporting and insights - Made for visitors, employees, contractors and more! Completely secure and fully cloud managed with many features to help you save time and reduce cost overheads of running the office, starting at the front desk The best first impressions last Teamgo is a digital, forward thinking solution that’s designed for people. Create a streamlined sign in experience that’s fast and memorable. Increase security and awareness Let your employees know who has arrived to visit them, send the visitors name and photo so they can greet them personally and professionally. Know who is on site, why and where they can be located all with live, real-time reporting. New efficiencies for your workplace Reduce waste and costs associated with printing and archiving visitor books and passes. Speed up arrival times and connect visitors instantly with their hosts. Meet your compliance requirements Compliance is everything with Teamgo. Collect and take control of your data with powerful features including full GDPR and data management tools. Teamgo is designed with compliance and security of people and workplaces top of mind including GDPR, ITAR, FSMA, PCI and more… FOR A FULL LIST OF FEATURES VISIT THE TEAMGO WEBSITE. ** Technical Requirements ** iPad 2018 / iPad 2017 / iPad Air / iPad Air 2 / iPad Mini 4 / iPad Pro with iOS Version 10+. Network WiFi or cellular data is required. You will require network / internet connectivity to operate this service. ** Help & Support ** Visit our website for general enquiries, documentation and support. We are here to help 24/7 with product feature and sale enquiries.

