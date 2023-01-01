WebCatalog

TAXIMAIL IS A POWERFUL EMAIL MARKETING AUTOMATION PLATFORM FOR YOUR BUSINESS. Taximail is an email marketing automation software designed to simplify the planning, testing, implementation, and post-campaign analysis of email marketing campaigns. It comes with user-friendly features like a drag-and-drop email interface for quick and easy creation and design of marketing content. Taximail provides optimization and testing tools to increase reader engagement and improve conversions. Analytics and reports provide users with a clear picture of the campaign’s performance.

Categories:

Productivity
Email Marketing Software

Website: taximail.com

