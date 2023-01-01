WebCatalogWebCatalog
Tarteel

Tarteel

app.tarteel.ai

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Tarteel app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Tarteel is the world’s first AI-powered Quran app and just what you need to further your Quran journey. You’re one tap away from engaging with the words of Allah like never before, and all you need is your voice. Tap the microphone, recite, and watch the verses appear in front of you.

Website: tarteel.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tarteel. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Element Call

Element Call

call.element.io

Foodie Truck

Foodie Truck

myfoodietruck.com

Simplified

Simplified

app.simplified.com

ClickFunnels

ClickFunnels

app.clickfunnels.com

Capital.com

Capital.com

capital.com

Friyay

Friyay

friyayapp.io

Airbrush

Airbrush

app.airbrush.ai

hayu

hayu

hayu.com

EnhanceDocs

EnhanceDocs

app.enhancedocs.com

Typecast

Typecast

app.typecast.ai

MoonClerk

MoonClerk

app.moonclerk.com

TeamViewer Web

TeamViewer Web

web.teamviewer.com