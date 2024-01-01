At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with TARGIT Decision Suite, our all-in-one business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform that's intuitive, versatile, and accessible for every employee. TARGIT Decision Suite helps companies integrate, visualize, and share data better and faster than ever before. Our solution combines the control of a centralized BI solution with the flexibility of a decentralized solution with robust security and dependability. Plus, it easily integrates with your existing systems and continually adapts to your needs, even as your organization grows. Recognized as a Global Leader in Vendor Credibility by Dresner three years in a row and Leader in BI Excellence by BARC five years in a row, we pride ourselves on supporting our customers through continuous innovation, insightful recommendations, and a people-first business model.

