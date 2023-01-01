Target Corporation is an American retail corporation. It is the 8th-largest retailer in the United States, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index.Target established itself as the discount division of the Dayton's Company of Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1962; it began expanding the store nationwide in the 1980s (as part of the Dayton-Hudson Corporation) and introduced new store formats under the Target brand in the 1990s. The company has found success as a cheap-chic player in the industry. The parent company was renamed the Target Corporation in 2000 and divested itself of its last department store chains in 2004. It suffered from a massive and highly publicized security breach of customer credit card data and the failure of its short-lived Target Canada subsidiary in the early 2010s but experienced revitalized success with its expansion in urban markets within the United States. As of 2019, Target operated 1,844 stores throughout the United States. The company is ranked No. 37 on 2020 Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by total revenue. Their retail formats include the discount store Target, the hypermarket SuperTarget, and "small-format" stores previously named CityTarget and TargetExpress before being consolidated under the Target branding.

Website: target.com

