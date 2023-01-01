TalentReef is a leading provider of SaaS-based applicant tracking and talent management solutions that are purposefully built for the decentralized hourly workforce. Our mobile-first platform streamlines the recruit to retain process to transform how employers track hourly workers, from recruitment, hiring, training, and engagement. Many of the best known global brands trust TalentReef to provide the actionable insights needed to optimize and drive their talent management processes.

Website: login.jobappnetwork.com

