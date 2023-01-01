Talentcube is a holistic Video Recruiting platform that enables SME to enterprise customers with high candidate throughput to identify top talents faster and save up to 60% of todays screening efforts. Being Europes leading solution, we offer the most personal and efficent recruiting approach for HR departments of all sizes: automated video interviews, live interviewing, a mobile-first application process, outstanding 24/7 candidate support and a profound AI based communication analysis.

Website: business.talentcube.de

