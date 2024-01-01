Top Word Processors

Categories

Word processors are software applications that facilitate the creation, editing, and formatting of textual documents. These tools enable users to input, manipulate, and organize text, as well as incorporate elements like images and tables. Word processors are widely used for various purposes, such as writing documents, letters, reports, and more. They offer features like spell checking, formatting options, and document layout control.

Google Docs is a word processor included as part of a free, web-based software office suite offered by Google within its Google Drive service. This service also includes Google Sheets and Google Slides, a spreadsheet and presentation program respectively. Google Docs is available as a web applicati...

Collaborate for free with an online version of Microsoft Word. Save documents in OneDrive. Share them with others and work together at the same time. Microsoft Word is a word processor developed by Microsoft. It was first released on October 25, 1983 under the name Multi-Tool Word for Xenix systems...

Pages is a word processor developed by Apple Inc. It is part of the iWork productivity suite and runs on the macOS, iPadOS, and iOS operating systems. It is also available on iCloud on the web The first version of Pages was announced on January 11, 2005, and was released one month later.

Powerful Writer. Powerful Words. We believe in the power of words. That's why we've created Writer, a powerful word processor available across all of your devices. Collaborate with teammates in real-time. Create elegant, inspiring documents for free.

