Top Visual Collaboration Platforms Most Popular Recently Added

Visual collaboration platforms are versatile, cloud-based environments designed to facilitate real-time team communication and collaboration. These platforms offer an expansive, scalable canvas and a range of collaborative features, including simultaneous editing, whiteboarding, diagramming, screen sharing, sticky notes, commenting, labeled cursors, text chat, and video and audio conferencing. Both remote and co-located teams utilize these tools, though some platforms are better suited for one setting over the other. Certain visual collaboration platforms may require proprietary hardware or are optimized for huddle rooms with large touchscreen devices, while others are accessible on any device. Their flexibility makes these platforms industry-agnostic, enabling various teams to use them for diverse projects or purposes, such as project planning, prototyping, storyboarding, and meeting management. While some visual collaboration platforms come with built-in communication features, others integrate with established business instant messaging and video conferencing software. These platforms often support a wide range of integrations, allowing users to attach files and build workflows within the application. Additionally, many offer APIs to connect with other tools in a business's tech stack.