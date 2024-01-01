App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

Categories

Top Team Communication Software

Team Communication Software is a dynamic category of tools designed to enhance collaboration and streamline communication within teams, whether they are located in the same office or spread across the globe. These software solutions provide a centralized platform for team members to exchange messages, share files, collaborate on projects, and stay informed about important updates. With features such as real-time messaging, video conferencing, file sharing, and project management integrations, Team Communication Software fosters efficient and transparent collaboration. Whether for small startups, large enterprises, or remote teams, these tools play a crucial role in promoting seamless communication, boosting productivity, and ensuring that team members stay connected and aligned toward common goals.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

microsoft.com

Microsoft Teams is a communication and collaboration platform that combines workplace chat, video meetings, file storage , and application integration. The service integrates with the Office 365 subscription office productivity suite and features extensions that can integrate with non-Microsoft prod...

Slack

Slack

slack.com

Slack is a proprietary business communication platform developed by American software company Slack Technologies. Slack offers many IRC-style features, including persistent chat rooms (channels) organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging.

Google Chat

Google Chat

workspace.google.com

Google Chat is a communication software developed by Google built for teams that provides direct messages and team chat rooms, similar to competitors Slack and Microsoft Teams, along with a group messaging function that allows G Drive content sharing (Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides). It i...

Rocket.Chat

Rocket.Chat

rocket.chat

Rocket.Chat - Secure collaboration for highly-regulated organizations Built for organizations that need more control over their communications, it enables collaboration between colleagues, partners, customers, communities, and even platforms without compromises on data ownership, customizations or i...

Mattermost

Mattermost

mattermost.com

Mattermost is an open source platform for secure collaboration across the entire software development lifecycle. Hundreds of thousands of developers around the globe trust Mattermost to increase their productivity by bringing together team communication, task and project management, and workflow orc...

Twist

Twist

twist.com

Teamwork tools like email and group-chat are disorganized, dysfunctional and distracting. Twist is a team communication app that fosters mindful communication and gives modern teams a central place to grow their knowledge base and have organized, on-topic conversations that are accessible to everyon...

Quill

Quill

quill.chat

Quill is the best way to message with a team or group. Built for productivity and focus, Quill reduces notifications, collects conversations into threads, and gets out of your way — so you can get back to doing what you do best

Flock

Flock

flock.com

Flock is a communication and collaboration app for modern teams and businesses. Flock empowers teams by providing them with a slew of in-built productivity tools such as shared notes, reminders, to-dos, polls. Users can talk to remote teams over audio and video calls. Screen sharing allows teams to ...

Chanty

Chanty

chanty.com

Chanty is a cloud-based collaboration platform that combines communication, project management, and automation to help teams work together more effectively. This tool allows you to: · Chat with your team members; · Communicate using group & 1 on 1 audio/video calls and share your screen; · Share ins...

Pumble

Pumble

pumble.com

Pumble is a free team chat app that allows teams of all sizes to collaborate. Unlike other team chat apps, Pumble is available for an unlimited number of users for free. Pumble is an online web app that works in a browser, but you can all install it on your computer or mobile phone for convenience.

Ryver

Ryver

ryver.com

Get more done and save money by collaborating with your whole team IN ONE APP. Group chat + task manager + voice & video calls. Start for free today!

Flowdock

Flowdock

flowdock.com

CA Flowdock brings all of your conversations, work items and tools into one place. Prioritize work, solve problems, search and organize across teams, locations and timezones.

Brosix

Brosix

brosix.com

An all-in-one secure instant messaging software, Brosix is a Chat App that helps businesses improve internal communication and optimize work processes while guaranteeing data security and privacy. Communication is the key to higher workplace efficiency. Brosix’s real-time messaging channels facilita...

