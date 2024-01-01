App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Subscription Revenue Management Software
Companies utilize subscription revenue management software to monitor sales of subscription-based products and services, such as SaaS. This software aids in identifying the most profitable subscription plans and the factors influencing customer retention and churn. Sales teams use these solutions proactively to mitigate issues that might lead to subscription cancellations. Sales managers leverage this software to track sales performance, attract new customers, and retain existing ones. Additionally, accountants and controllers use the subscription revenue data to assess the company's financial health. Subscription revenue management software can be offered as a standalone product or as part of a broader subscription management suite. When sold separately, it must integrate with subscription management and subscription analytics software.
Submit New App
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Zoho Billing
zoho.com
Subscription billing software, crafted for growing businesses. Handle your customer subscription billing life cycle from end to end. Automate recurring billing, manage subscriptions, send professional tax-compliant invoices, and get paid on time, every time.
GoCardless
gocardless.com
GoCardless is on a mission to become the world’s bank payment network. Setting people and businesses free from the frustrations and cost of out-dated payment methods, with simple and secure direct bank payment solutions. Collect instant, one-off payments. Or automated recurring payments. And use our...
Chargebee
chargebee.com
The Chargebee platform enables subscription businesses to capture, retain and maximize revenue opportunities through automated recurring billing, subscription management, and revenue analytics. By integrating seamlessly with your tech stack, Chargebee becomes the heart of your revenue operations. Op...
Adapty
adapty.io
Adapty helps mobile developers analyze and grow in-app subscriptions, integrate in-app purchases within a few hours, and run monetization experiments faster and cheaper. - Test prices of in-app purchases without app releases. - Integrate IAPs within a few hours with a simple, developer-friendly SDK....
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need ...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyon...
Sage Intacct
intacct.com
Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and o...
PayKickstart
paykickstart.com
PayKickstart has reinvented subscription billing and affiliate management for online businesses who want to sell smarter, sell easier, sell faster, and sell more. Boost your sales, retain more customers, and increase recurring revenue with advanced out-of-the-box tools like customizable checkout opt...
Younium
younium.com
Younium is the subscription management hub for B2B companies to streamline subscription management, invoicing/billing, financial reporting, and data insights for B2B companies. Growing businesses can now have full control of subscriptions, more easily implement scalable processes, and harness more a...
Paddle
paddle.com
Paddle offers the complete payments, tax and subscriptions solution for SaaS. Instead of cobbling together and maintaining a fragmented payments stack, we “do-it-for-you” in one platform, giving you a single source of data and revenue truth. We handle everything from checkouts, payments, subscriptio...
Recurly
recurly.com
Thousands of innovative companies across digital media, streaming, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries rely on Recurly to unlock transformational growth using subscriptions. Recurly’s all-in-one, integrated platform removes the complexities of automating...
RevenueCat
revenuecat.com
RevenueCat is a subscription management platform trusted in over 30,000 apps worldwide, handling more than 1.2 billion API requests daily. Our platform streamlines the implementation, analysis, and growth of in-app subscriptions, providing real, measurable ROI. By integrating RevenueCat, our custome...
Regpack
regpack.com
Regpack is a leading client onboarding and payment platform trusted by over 7,000 organizations worldwide. Regpack allows you to control the full lifecycle of your business, from registration to attendance, integrated online payments, and reporting tools for your whole team. We offer payment process...
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is an all-in-one software that helps business owners in streamlining their businesses process like marketing, sales, billing, communication, etc. With EQUP, business owners do not have to settle for generic solutions; it offers industry-specific solutions to their business problems whether they...
Qonversion
qonversion.io
In-app subscription monetization platform for mobile apps: - Cross-platform in-app subscription infrastructure - Subscription analytics - Monetization A/B testing All in one place to help you grow your app faster. Qonversion allows fast in-app subscription implementation. It provides the back-end in...
Abowire
abowire.com
Don't use accounting software to manage your subscriptions. Do it the right way with Abowire! Abowire is the German Abo-Platform to sell subscriptions in Europe. Increase recurring revenue & reduce tech-operational costs by 4x Manage subscribers onboarding, payments & invoicing, multiple billing & p...
PayPro Global
payproglobal.com
PayPro Global (founded 2006) is a provider of premium e-commerce solutions designed for software, Saas and digital goods companies. We deliver complete automation of the online sales management & optimization process through highly efficient in-house tools. Our user-optimized platform offers our par...
Apphud
apphud.com
Apphud is the smartest way to integrate, measure and grow in-app purchases, including subscriptions, in iOS and Android apps. Made for leading mobile developers, marketers and product managers. Apphud provides a reliable subscriptions' infrastructure, deep real-time mobile analytics, powerful pricin...
Leapfin
leapfin.com
Every company makes decisions based on revenue data and financial performance; however, many Accounting and Finance departments need help with manual, time-consuming processes to close and report on these numbers accurately and in a timely manner. Leapfin’s continuous revenue accounting automation p...
Vindicia
vindicia.com
Vindicia Retain is the global leader in payments recovery and is a complementary, risk free solution to your existing payment recovery efforts. Vindicia Retain is used by the world’s best enterprise payment teams to intelligently resolve failed recurring payments, increasing revenue and retaining cu...
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora Billing is enabling companies to monetize new innovations fast, while scaling and automating billing processes. Companies leveraging Zuora Billing are able to unlock new growth strategies with 50+ out of the box pricing models, configurable discounting, and billing triggers. Pricing is sychron...
Stax Bill
staxbill.com
Stax Bill automates the repetitive so you can focus on the big picture. By simplifying all aspects of subscription billing and management while automating recurring invoicing, payments, and revenue recognition, businesses are able to streamline their customer lifecycle management and maximize revenu...
Glassfy
glassfy.io
Glassfy SDK provides you with in-app subscription infrastructure, real-time user subscription events and out-of-the-box revenue growth tools on iOS, Android and web.
Subscript
subscript.com
It's time to wave goodbye to old school billing and analytics software! Meet Subscript: the modern, flexible way for B2B SaaS companies to automate their invoicing, revenue recognition, and analytics. Finance leaders love Subscript because it saves their teams 20+ hours per month, helps them collect...
Rebillia Platform
rebillia.com
A fully customizable, flexible, and scalable enterprise-level recurring orders & subscription billing engine suited for any business. Rebillia provides the tools necessary to generate a unique subscription model, and a seamless sign up process for customers including: - Completely embedded checkout ...
TrueRev
truerev.com
TrueRev is the fully adaptive billing and revenue platform for modern SaaS companies. Created in collaboration with the world’s leading SaaS companies and financial leaders, TrueRev helps businesses manage, track and maximize subscription revenue. Seamlessly integrated into financial systems like Qu...
Zenskar
zenskar.com
Zenskar is a New York based Quote-to-cash platform that can automate complex subscription & usage-based billing, manage receivables, provide analytics, set up flexible revenue recognition workflows, and automate usage data metering. Zenskar helps creative sales teams stay creative with pricing/contr...
Freemius
freemius.com
Freemius is the new standard in selling premium & freemium software, plugins, themes, templates, and SaaS.
Ordergroove
ordergroove.com
Ordergroove ’s subscription platform helps innovative brands and retailers build ongoing, highly profitable relationships with their customers by turning one-time purchases into recurring transactions. Fast-growing brands like Dollar Shave Club, The Honest Company, and OLLY rely on Ordergroove’s sub...
Maxio
maxio.com
At Maxio, we help B2B SaaS companies unlock their next stage of growth. Our financial operations platform is designed to meet the unique financial challenges of B2B SaaS, including billing, subscription management, revenue & expense recognition, and SaaS metrics & analytics. We believe that in order...
Cleeng
cleeng.com
Create within minutes your D2C video commerce platform, and retain your subscribers for years. Easy and powerful management of your subscribers' journey, cross devices, effective tool to retain your subscribers
Recharge
rechargepayments.com
Recharge is the leading subscription management solution. Our mission is to help brands turn one-time shoppers into loyal customers. Scalable: Grow your subscription business with Recharge and enable your customers to fully manage their subscriptions directly from your store. Customizable: Leverage ...
SubscriptionFlow
subscriptionflow.com
SubscriptionFlow is a subscription and revenue management platform that helps businesses to optimize subscription revenue. The software enables subscription businesses to manage subscriptions, recurring billing, payment processing, and subscription lifecycles, and offers other multiple CRM solutions...
Ordway
ordwaylabs.com
Billing and revenue automation platform for scaling businesses that simplifies how companies price products, send invoices, collect payments, and recognize revenue. Designed for the SMB market, the cloud-based platform removes manual workarounds in the accounts receivable and revenue recognition fun...