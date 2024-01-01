App store for web apps
Reseller hosting is a type of web hosting service where a provider allows businesses to buy or lease hosting packages in bulk and then resell them to their own clients. The hosting provider supplies the necessary hardware, software, and infrastructure to the reselling organization, enabling them to host their clients' websites. This hosting model is particularly favored by web development and design agencies seeking to offer hosting alongside their primary services. Reseller hosting often involves a white label approach, where the reseller can repackage and sell the hosting services under their own brand name. They assume responsibilities such as customer support, billing, and resource allocation based on their clients' needs, while the hosting provider manages the underlying infrastructure. In addition to basic hosting, resellers frequently offer value-added services like automated updates, backups, and free SSL certificates to their clients. Some may also provide domain name sales and specialized customer support to differentiate their offerings in the market.
Namecheap
namecheap.com
Namecheap, Inc. is an ICANN-accredited domain name registrar, which provides domain name registration and web hosting, based in Phoenix, Arizona, US. Namecheap is a budget hosting provider with 11 million registered users and 10 million domains.
SiteGround
siteground.com
SiteGround is the largest independent website hosting platform trusted by the owners of over 2.8 million domains worldwide. With a focus on web speed and security, SiteGround’s hosting service includes simple but powerful website management tools and unique in-house solutions that make websites run ...
HostGator
hostgator.com
HostGator is a leading provider of secure and affordable web hosting. Discover why thousands of customers trust us to handle their website hosting needs.
Krystal
krystal.uk
Krystal is an internet services company started in 2002 specialising in cutting-edge tools and services for businesses around the world. We do things differently, offering premium solutions that are sustainable without sacrificing performance. Today we’re the UK’s largest independent web hosting com...
GreenGeeks
greengeeks.com
Web Hosting that's fast, secure & eco-friendly. The Internet is a huge polluter of the environment. Start hosting your website on the world's leading eco-friendly web hosting provider and make a positive impact on the environment!
20i
20i.com
High-performance managed hosting for every occasion. Join over 1 million agencies, freelancers, businesses and side-hustlers for unmatched speed and reliability. Quickly and easily manage all your websites/apps, domain names, CDN, SSL certificates, email and more all from My20i, our custom built and...
HostArmada
hostarmada.com
HostArmada is a privately owned and independently funded web hosting provider that started in November 2019 with a team dedicated to providing fast, secure, and reliable web hosting services. HostArmada is more than just a web hosting company. We are a team of passionate individuals committed to pro...
A2 Hosting
a2hosting.com
A2 Hosting is your high powered Web Hosting provider. Host your site on their fine tuned SwiftServer platform featuring a Turbo Server option for up to 20X faster page loads compared to competing solutions. A2 Hosting has a solution for your needs whether you need Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, V...
Hostwinds
hostwinds.com
Hostwinds provides dependable cloud solutions at a competitive price. Since founded in 2010, our primary compassion has been providing the best customer service and products to worldwide hosting customers. Our professional support remains available to our customers 24/7 and boasts a 99.9999% uptime ...
HostPapa
hostpapa.com
Best web hosting & domain name registration. Start your website with HostPapa & get the best 24/7 support on all our web hosting plans.
UltaHost
ultahost.com
UltaHost is a leader in fast Hosting solutions for mission-critical sites & apps. Own your stable VPS or Dedicated hosting to get a smooth operation. UltaHost is a high-performance web hosting platform that assists you in getting fast, stable, and safe websites for any type of digital project, wheth...
AccuWeb Hosting
accuwebhosting.com
Founded in the year 2003, AccuWeb Hosting is a Old Tappan, New Jersey (US) based web hosting company, providing the most Affordable and Reliable web hosting solutions to customers across the world. AccuWeb Hosting is a debt free, privately owned company with 14+ years of experience. As of today, Acc...
HostingRaja
hostingraja.in
Hosting Raja, The Leading Web Hosting Company in India Offers high-speed, responsive, fully-featured domains and hosting at an affordable price. It is one of the top Domain name registration and web hosting company in India.
Hostilica
hostilica.com
We are specialized in providing all web hosting solutions to support businesses and entrepreneurs around the world with reliable, fast, and professional web hosting services customized to everyone based on their sizes and needs.
ARZ Host
arzhost.com
ARZ HOST offers a vast range of IT services for businesses and technophiles in particular. From web hosting to virtual data centers, dedicated servers, and storage solutions, all our services benefit from continuous innovation and are regularly enriched with new features.
VernalWeb
vernalweb.com
VernalWeb is a world-class web hosting company. We are highly dedicated to take the infrastructure of your business to the next level with our hosting & IT specialists. Our highly advanced technology systems and networks make us able to deliver customized solutions and hopefully it has made us speci...
LogicWeb
logicweb.com
Your #1 Web Hosting with LiteSpeed, NVMe, JetBackup, Auto-SSL, Free Domain*, 1-Click WordPress installation, automated daily backups.
IntecHost
intechost.com
IntecHost.in is a web hosting provider in India that offers affordable and reliable web hosting services with 99.99% uptime and free SSL. They accept payments and provide NVMe SSD disk space. According to user reviews and expert opinions, IntecHost.in provides fast and secure servers with affordable...
Greens247
greens247.com
Blazing fast web hosting solution built for your unique needs. Low latency servers powered by Xeon technology and the speed of NVMe storage 6x faster than regular SSD.
ElySpace
elyspace.com
ElySpace is a leading web hosting company specializing in Managed Cloud Hosting services. With our expert team and advanced infrastructure, we offer a comprehensive solution for businesses seeking a reliable and hassle-free hosting experience. Our Managed Cloud Hosting service ensures that your webs...
CloudyHost
cloudyhost.com
CloudyHost provides reliable cloud solutions as well as additional high quality services at competitive prices, using modern European data centers to corporate customers and private clients since 2008. Group has local footprints in Tallinn, the Estonia and in Tirana, Albania. This way we are providi...
2GBHosting
2gbhosting.com
2GBHosting Reseller Web Hosting plans allows users to set up his own web hosting company without having to worry about managing their own servers.
MyLightHost
mylighthost.com
Provides unlimited bandwidth with all of the web hosting packages. Your website will never go down due to the bandwidth issue.
Digital Pacific
digitalpacific.com.au
Digital Pacific Web Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, Cloud Services and Domains.
NexifyHost
nexifyhost.com
NexifyHost is a leading global provider of web hosting and related services. We provide comprehensive tools to hundreds of users throughout the world so anyone, novice or pro, can get on the web and thrive with our web hosting packages.
Koerge
koerge.com
Koerge is a web hosting company created by founders with over 10 years of experience in the industry to create the ideal web hosting platform. We help businesses launch and succeed online. Get a domain name, web hosting and a professional email address.
HostRiver
hostriver.ro
We always focus on our clients because they deserve all the attention we can give. First of all, they are our friends, not only our customers. That's why we offer prompt and professional support, because they are the main priority at HostRiver. We provide latest generation server and technologies, o...
Fozzy
fozzy.com
High-quality and fast shared hosting Fozzy . Reliable VPS and domain name registration. We will be happy to answer your questions 24/7
Arsys
arsys.net
Register your domain and purchase your hosting with Arsys. With our servers located in Spain, your Internet presence is guaranteed.
Hostbillo
hostbillo.com
Our fastest-evolving, former company Wisesolution, well-established in 2010, has been renamed and relaunched as hostbillo.com. Hostbillo finds its place among the top-notch and most-influential web hosting companies. The company is highly recognized for providing high-grade, best-in-class, and hyper...
ArkHost
arkhost.com
Affordable, trustworthy, high-performance web hosting with DirectAdmin integrated into the ArkHost client area for effortless site control.
MilesWeb
milesweb.com
Launched in 2012, MilesWeb is among the fast-paced and leading providers of web hosting services from India. At MilesWeb, we aim to fulfill all business needs with perfectly crafted hosting plans and endless customer service day in, and day out! We promise to deliver above and beyond the expectation...
DomainRacer
domainracer.com
DomainRacer aims to offer reliable, secure, and affordable hosting solutions for professionals and enterprises. DomainRacer has the following features and benefits: • Unlimited SSD disk space for fast and smooth operation of your websites and applications. • LiteSpeed technology and CloudLinux platf...
WPMU DEV
wpmudev.com
Your all-in-one WordPress platform - Optimize and manage multiple WP sites with our award-winning plugins, dedicated hosting, powerful site management tools, and 5-star support. Since 2006, WPMU DEV has been creating high-quality WordPress solutions - helping more than 900,000 developers, freelance...
Rocket.net
rocket.net
Rocket.net is an all-in-one Managed WordPress Hosting solution. The Rocket.net platform has been designed from the ground up to maximize the performance & security of websites of all sizes.
Verpex
verpex.com
Verpex is a web hosting service provider that offers a variety of hosting services, including web hosting, reseller hosting, and dedicated servers. Why Verpex? Variety of Hosting Services: Verpex offers various hosting services, including web hosting, reseller hosting, and dedicated servers. This va...
HostZop
hostzop.com
Hostzop a complete web solution company in Chennai, India. It provides you the best of customer's satisfaction. Hostzop has been offering reliable hosting services in Chennai, India at the most competitive rates. We emphasize on providing better services and make sure that you are accompanied in eve...
CheapoHosting
cheapohosting.com
Cheapohosting Provides Best Web Hosting, Cheap Linux Shared Hosting, Cheapest Linux Reseller Hosting, Unlimited VPS Hosting, Cloud Hosting and Powerful Dedicated Servers.
UKHost4u
ukhost4u.com
UKHost4u started out as a small business providing web hosting services to local clients in the United Kingdom. In the +20 years since they have started, they’ve expanded to provide coverage of the entire UK, as well as expanding their data centres and networking capabilities. As a direct network ca...
ChemiCloud
chemicloud.com
ChemiCloud is on a mission to make life easier for web developers and small businesses and to offer the best customer experience in the industry - that's our promise. We don't settle for anything else, and we are here to stay. We're a trusted and passionate team of specialists with a solid backgroun...
NameHero
namehero.com
NameHero is a web hosting and domain management company that offers best-in-class web hosting, VPS hosting, WordPress hosting, reseller hosting and enterprise hosting with 24/7/365 support and 99.9% uptime.