Reseller hosting is a type of web hosting service where a provider allows businesses to buy or lease hosting packages in bulk and then resell them to their own clients. The hosting provider supplies the necessary hardware, software, and infrastructure to the reselling organization, enabling them to host their clients' websites. This hosting model is particularly favored by web development and design agencies seeking to offer hosting alongside their primary services. Reseller hosting often involves a white label approach, where the reseller can repackage and sell the hosting services under their own brand name. They assume responsibilities such as customer support, billing, and resource allocation based on their clients' needs, while the hosting provider manages the underlying infrastructure. In addition to basic hosting, resellers frequently offer value-added services like automated updates, backups, and free SSL certificates to their clients. Some may also provide domain name sales and specialized customer support to differentiate their offerings in the market.